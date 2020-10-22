1/1
Cheryl Edith LEES
It is with great sadness we announcing the passing of Cheryl, in her 74th year on October 17, 2020 at St. Peter's Hospital. Beloved wife of Philip for 55 years. Cheryl will be deeply missed by her bothers Ed (Debbie), Brent Atkins and her sister Collen Allison. Cheryl will be fondly remembered by her daughter in law Lynn (Rudy). Cherished Grandma to Josh. She will also be sadly missed by her nephew's David Lees (Marilyn) and Philip Lees (Ruth), as well as many other nieces and nephews of the Lees and Atkins families and long time neighbour and friend Cathy Cordeiro. The family wishes to extend a heartfelt thank you to all of the staff of 3 East of St. Peter's Hospital for their outstanding care and compassion to Cheryl and her family during Cheryl's final weeks. Cremation has taken place. As per Cheryl's wishes, a private celebration of Life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations to St. Peter's Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Society would be appreciated by the family. On line condolences can be made to www.canadiancremation.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 22, 2020.
