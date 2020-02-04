Home

Passed away suddenly on Friday, January 31, 2020 at the age of 53. She is survived by her son Dillon Bobo, sister Cathy Tekatch (Anthony) and brother Charles Thompson. Cheryl will be fondly remembered by Stephen Bobo, extended family and friends. Predeceased by her parents Gladys and Charles Thompson. Cremation has taken place. A Memorial Gathering will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 454 Highway #8 (east of Millen Road) STONEY CREEK (905-664-4222) on Sunday, February 9, 2020 from 3-6 p.m. If desired, memorial contributions to World Wildlife Fund would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020
