Chester SOBOLEWSKI

Peacefully passed away at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in his 99th year. Chester, dear husband of Maria. Loving father of Ann Langevin and Andrew Sobolewski (Sandra). Loving grandfather of Ethan and Paige. Brother of Aniela, Roma, Lottie and the late Jane and Stanley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, refer to the funeral home website to sign up to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivatayor.com