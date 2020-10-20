1/
Chester SOBOLEWSKI
Peacefully passed away at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital on Saturday, October 17, 2020 in his 99th year. Chester, dear husband of Maria. Loving father of Ann Langevin and Andrew Sobolewski (Sandra). Loving grandfather of Ethan and Paige. Brother of Aniela, Roma, Lottie and the late Jane and Stanley. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, October 21 from 2-4 p.m. at Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home, 64 Lakeshore Road West, Oakville. Funeral Mass will be held on Thursday, October 22 at 10:30 a.m. at St. James Roman Catholic Church, 231 Morden Road, Oakville. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. Due to COVID restrictions, refer to the funeral home website to sign up to attend. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Heart & Stroke Foundation would be appreciated. Online condolences at www.koprivatayor.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Kopriva Taylor Community Funeral Home - Oakville
64 Lakeshore Road West
Oakville, ON L6K 1E1
(905) 844-2600
