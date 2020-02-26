|
|
After a courageous fight at Juravinski Hospital, Chris left us on Friday, February 21, 2020. A deep felt thank you to the staff for their compassion. Chris will be forever missed by the McKinnon family. Her nieces and nephews were loved as the children she never had. Buddy, her dog and constant companion, gave her love and comfort, even at times from her hospital bedside. Chris was a long-time employee at the Hamilton Spectator, Fortinos, The Barn, Metro and Tim Hortons. She enjoyed 50's music, old movies and cake decorating. She loved Jamaica and left her footprints in the sand there when she could. Chris was fiercely independent from an early age, up until the end. Her strong will saw her through past health issues and other setbacks. She was true to her word and a loyal friend. Always a restless spirit, she could not stay long. She was my partner for 30 years and inspirational to me. Maybe the eyes really are the windows to the soul, for hers were the most beautiful I have ever seen. I'll see you in my dreams Misty. Love forever, Michael
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 26, 2020