Christena "Margaret" (Morrison) TILLY
Margaret passed away Tuesday, September 8, 2020, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great grandchild and the love of her life for 60 years, Tom Tilly. Marg and Tom married, bought a home in Burlington and stayed there for those 60 years, welcoming three children, Carolyn Webb (Greg), Derek Tilly (Barb), Christena Hendriksen (Adrian), and their grandchildren, Eric (Stefanie), Brendan (Kristina), Alexandra (Robert), Ryan, Justin, Jennifer and Jordan. Mum and dad welcomed their first great-grandchild Jaxton last year, cradling an infant, mum's lap was warmed again- this was when she was the happiest. Mum originated from Halifax from a large family of 8 siblings and loving parents; Christena and Murdoch. Dear sister of Theresa (Al), Kay (late Robert), Sally (Guy), Shirley (Ed), Loretta (late Bob), late Verna (Ernie), late Alexander (Carole) and Tish (late Anthony). Marg will also be missed by her dear friend Judy Stefnitz, they had shared many evening chats together. Margaret was a great confidant, joke sharer, peace keeper, the best advice giver-ever and as Tom says, "the glue of the family". Marg and Tom were long time parishioners of St. Patrick's Church, Marg enjoying being a member of the CWL and their faith was a strong bond for the both of them. The family wishes to thank Dr. A. Ghali, Dr. P. Beaudry, Karen Antoni NP and the emergency support services that assisted Marg. A heartfelt thanks to Paige Taugher from Smiths FH, (and family friend) who has been invaluable and comforting to all of us. As per Marg's wishes, private cremation has taken place. Interment and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later date, attended by family only. In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Margaret to St. Vincent De Paul Society through St. Patrick's Roman Catholic Church would be sincerely appreciated by the family. She was a great Mum and an even better Nana. How lucky were we. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 12, 2020.
