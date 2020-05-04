It is with great sadness we lost Christian Brent Pook on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Bluewater Health after a battle with cancer. Loving son of Margaret Mary (Heenan) and Al Pook. Brother and best friend of Brandon Pook. Godson of Keirn Brennan (wife Cindy), Godmother Ann Norman. Survived by great-aunt Mary Heenan (Brennan), aunt Doreen McKenna, and aunt Shirley Shore. Survived by numerous cousins. Cremation has taken place. Sympathy may be expressed through donations to Bluewater Health Oncology Department (cheques only at the funeral home please). Arrangements entrusted to SMITH FUNERAL HOME, 1576 London Line, Sarnia. Memories and condolences may be sent online at www.smithfuneralhome.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 4, 2020.