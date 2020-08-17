Passed comfortably at home with family at her side, after a lengthy battle with cancer. Chris Currie (nee Alger), beloved wife of Ron Currie of Jarvis, in her 63rd year. Loving mother of David (Julie) Batty and Stephanie (Spencer) Batty and stepmother of Kim (Steve) Mattice, Ryan (Esther). Dear Nana of Jayden, Lilly, Mackenna, Piper, Aivan, Sutherlin, Parker, Hannah, Brock and Zoe. Sister of Mike (Annabelle) Alger, Mary (Barry) Warris, Monica (Byron) Coulthart and John Alger. Predeceased by her parents Jim and Doris Alger and her brothers, Peter and Joe Alger. Chris will also be missed by many nieces and nephews. In with keeping with Chris' wishes, cremation has taken place and a private life celebration will take place at a later date. Arrangements entrusted to COOPER FUNERAL HOME, Jarvis (519-587-4414). Friends are invited to send condolences and sign the Book of Memories at www.cooperfuneralhome.ca