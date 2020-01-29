Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Resources
More Obituaries for Christina OIKAWA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christina Lynne OIKAWA

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Christina Lynne OIKAWA Obituary
Born July 18, 1973, passed away January 24, 2020. It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Crissy. She is predeceased by her grandparents Bob and Milly Misner, Gord Oikawa, William Farrell, and niece Nicole. Crissy will be deeply missed by her mother Jenni Misner and stepdad Wayne Farrell, father Gary Oikawa, gramma Oikawa, sister Shelly and brother Dennis Oikawa as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Crissy's love for small children was what she lived for. Crissy's life was very difficult, yet our Wee girl was fierce, witty and unstoppable. Crissy was greatly loved by all and will live on in our hearts forever. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Christina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -