Born July 18, 1973, passed away January 24, 2020. It is with tremendous sadness we announce the passing of our beloved Crissy. She is predeceased by her grandparents Bob and Milly Misner, Gord Oikawa, William Farrell, and niece Nicole. Crissy will be deeply missed by her mother Jenni Misner and stepdad Wayne Farrell, father Gary Oikawa, gramma Oikawa, sister Shelly and brother Dennis Oikawa as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. Crissy's love for small children was what she lived for. Crissy's life was very difficult, yet our Wee girl was fierce, witty and unstoppable. Crissy was greatly loved by all and will live on in our hearts forever. Cremation has taken place. Friends will be received at the DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, 36 Lake Avenue Dr., Stoney Creek on Thursday, January 30, 2020 from 10 a.m. until the time of Funeral Service at 11 a.m. in the Funeral Home Chapel. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jan. 29, 2020