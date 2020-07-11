1/
Christina (PRÜNSTER) STADNYSZYN
It is with deep sadness that the family of Christina Stadnyszyn announces that she passed away peacefully on July 4, 2020 after a long and happy life of 97 years. She was the loving Oma of Klaudia and Kristina Haynes and will be forever missed by them. May Christina's cheerful and optimistic spirit live on through her granddaughters. Christina is predeceased by her daughter Margit Csiki (Haynes), her son-in-law Anthony Haynes, her first husband Emmerich Csiki and her second husband Stefan Stadnyszyn. She was born in 1922 in the mountains of her beloved Austria and emigrated to Canada almost 70 years ago. A very big thank you to the staff at St. Peter's Residence at Chedoke for the care and love they showed Christina during her years there. Christina's life was a joyful one because of her happy and friendly personality. She proudly spoke more than four languages. She was always smiling and loved to laugh and tell jokes. May she carry on laughing and being happy for eternity. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. Burial has already taken place. Oma: May you continue to be the life of the party. May you be another guardian angel to guide us on our way. We love you always and forever Oma. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 11, 2020.
