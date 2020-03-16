|
|
Peacefully at the Juravinski Hospital on Friday March 13, 2020 at the age of 49. Predeceased by her husband Miles Watson. Beloved mother of Eric Lauro, the late Samantha Lauro, Miles Jr. Watson and Adrian Watson. Dear grandmother of Samantha Avery-Lauro and Elliott Watson. Loved daughter of Richard Lauro and Diane Lauro. Christina will be sadly missed by many other family members and friends. Cremation has taken place. A celebration of Christina's life will be held at the L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North (905-544-1147) on Tuesday March 24th from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 16, 2020