More Obituaries for Christine Bonk
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Christine Bonk


1952 - 03
To watch you, our precious sister, run the marathon of your life was so emotional for us all. We so wished to offer you much more than our unconditional love, encouragement and support. Your beautiful smile, laughter, witty remarks and perseverance were your traits that brought life to us all. Christine, we have missed your presence at all our special Speziale family events and speak of you each time with love, and with empathy for all you endured. We ask that you now be our guardian angel, protecting us each day, and share in eternal happiness and peace with Mom and Dad. With our unconditional love... Jackie, Pat and Maria and Rosanne and Bruce and all our families.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020
