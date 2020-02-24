|
To my beloved wife Christine. You left us all one year ago to be with your Lord and Saviour. There isn't a day that goes by that I don't miss your smile, your laugh, your loving and kind spirit. We often talked about Heaven and your faith was so obvious to all who really knew you. I know you are in God's loving care, free from all pain and sorrow. One day we will be reunited and until then I continue to feel your spirit with me daily, as you are my eternal love. I miss you and love you forever. Two hearts, one love. John
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 24, 2020