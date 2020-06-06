Christine Elizabeth Wienhold
With broken hearts we say goodbye to our beautiful Christine, who left us June 1, 2020 at the age of 25. She leaves behind her father Hans Wienhold, mother and step-father Diane and Kevin Robinson, and two brothers Rob and Ray. She will be dearly missed by her grandma Helen Pierce and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends. There will be a small private service on Wednesday, June 10 after which she will be interred at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. If desired, contributions made in Christine's memory to the Canadian Mental Health Association would be appreciated. "Love you forever. Be at peace." Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
