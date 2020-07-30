1/1
Christine Louise Garrison
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Christine's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sudden passing of my beautiful wife, Christine Louise Garrison. Loved by: devoted husband Billy; siblings Randy/Kerry, Terry/Jennifer, Cathy/Bill, Mark/Nancy, Michael, Carol/"GGG", Lorraine/Joe, Ted/Tracey, Laurie/Tom, Kelly, Patricia/Jim, Bobby/Robyn and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited with her late father and mother Harold and Fern Williams. Will be missed by William and Lynne Garrison. She had a love for her four legged friends. With her quick wit and shy sense of humor she always made us smile. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will follow, but would appreciate our privacy at this time.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 30, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved