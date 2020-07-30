It is with a heavy heart that I announce the sudden passing of my beautiful wife, Christine Louise Garrison. Loved by: devoted husband Billy; siblings Randy/Kerry, Terry/Jennifer, Cathy/Bill, Mark/Nancy, Michael, Carol/"GGG", Lorraine/Joe, Ted/Tracey, Laurie/Tom, Kelly, Patricia/Jim, Bobby/Robyn and many nieces and nephews. She is reunited with her late father and mother Harold and Fern Williams. Will be missed by William and Lynne Garrison. She had a love for her four legged friends. With her quick wit and shy sense of humor she always made us smile. She will be missed by all. A celebration of life will follow, but would appreciate our privacy at this time.



