Christine Marie KARCZA
June 11, 1950 - September 2, 2020 It is with great sadness that we announce that Christine Karcza passed away peacefully on September 2, 2020, after a brief illness. She was a loving sister to Alex, sister-in-law to Shelagh and a wonderful aunt to Katie and Jamie. Born in Hamilton, Christine spent her early years in Burlington, attended the University of Guelph, and then spent most of her adult life in the City of Toronto. Her career included working for the March of Dimes, Ontario Women's Directorate and Royal Bank of Canada. In her later years she established her own business, Christine Karcza Consulting. She served on the Board of Directors for the Royal Ontario Museum and was a Senior Fellow at Massey College. An advocate for the inclusion of people with disabilities, Christine's passion was the work she did to improve accessibility in the theatres, museums and numerous other facilities in Toronto. She worked closely with many of the theatre groups in Toronto to train their staff and initiate "relaxed performances" to provide access to those who normally couldn't attend theatre. A private family service has taken place. In lieu of flowers, you may choose to donate to a charity of your choice, but above all, and when the opportunity presents itself, please support the performing arts as music, dance and theatre were so very dear to Christine's heart.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 11, 2020.
