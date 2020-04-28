|
After a brief illness our beloved mother passed away at home, surrounded by her family on April 26, 2020, at the age of 96. Beloved wife of the late Gordon Robert Nixon (May 11, 1981). Loved mother of Carol Nixon, Jean (Randy) VanderVeen, and Bill (Tonine) Nixon. Cherished Grandmother of Michael Nixon, Quincy VanderVeen, Joshua (Malwina) VanderVeen, Sara Nixon (Ryan Courtney), Joe (Samantha) Nixon, David Nixon, and Matthew Nixon. Loving Great-Grandmother to Kaden VanderVeen and Jaxon VanderVeen. Predeceased by her son Donald and infant daughter Helen. Christine was a life long member at Knox Presbyterian Church and a World War II Veteran. Private burial has taken place and a memorial service will happen at Knox Presbyterian Church at a later date. For those who wish, donations in memory of Christine to Knox Presbyterian Church in Burlington or Heart & Stroke would be sincerely appreciated by the family.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 28, 2020