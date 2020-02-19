|
After a valiant and courageous battle with breast cancer, Christine passed away peacefully and surrounded by her family. Predeceased by her parents Wilfred and Ruth and brother Howard. Cherished wife of 50 wonderful years to David, dear mother of Jennifer (Steve) Tweedie and Charmaine (John) Ivkovic. Proud Grammy to Jake, Alyssa, Madeline, Thomas, Nicholas and Kate. Beloved sister to Ken (Marianne), Steve (Melica) and Catherine (Andrew). Lifelong friend of 60+ years to Kathie Machida (Joe). We would like to express sincere thanks to the staff of Juravinski and St. Peter's Hospitals, who provided such kindness and wonderful care to her (and us) especially in her final days. In lieu of flowers, donations in Christine's memory would be appreciated for St. Peter's Hospital or the Canadian Cancer Assistance program. The visitation will occur at Paramount Drive Alliance Church (1035 Paramount Dr. Stoney Creek) from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m., followed by the Celebration of Life service at 1 p.m. A reception will occur immediately after the service in the Family Centre.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 19, 2020