Christine Weir
Suddenly but peacefully, Chris passed away at home on Friday, October 9th, 2020. She is predeceased by her parents, John and Edith Tofield and her son, Glen, and is survived by Paul, her devoted husband of 56 years, her sisters Pam (Bob) and Carol (Tommy) of England, daughter-in-law Colleen (Dennis), grandchildren Kayla, Candice and Jacob, many in-laws, innumerable life-long friends, and her constant canine companion, Abbey. Chris was born August 30th,1946 in Middlesbrough, England, and after she married her true love, Paul, at age 18, they emigrated to Canada. Upon settling in Hamilton and while raising a family, Chris enjoyed a 30 plus year career at The Hamilton Spectator where she made many friends and became a much valued member of The Spec's team. Chris touched many hearts with her kindness, thoughtfulness and sweet nature. Her grandchildren were her greatest joy and she always made an effort to be a positive, loving role model for them. Cremation has taken place and due to Covid-19 restrictions a celebration of Chris' life will take place at a later date. In lieu of flowers and in consideration of her love of animals, the family has requested that donations be made to Animal Adoptions of Flamborough, P.O. Box 71, Waterdown, ON, L8N 2Z7 or at anadoptflam.com in Chris' memory.

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 16, 2020.
