June 5, 1933 - September 2, 2020, Calgary, Alberta Beloved Husband of Jeanne (Pritchard). Cherished Son of Bert and Doreen Lewis. Loved Father of Chris, Deborah (Marti McCann), David (Sonia Webb), Donna (1958-1959), Daryl (Gayle Penny) and Deanna. Dear Brother to Faith (Douglas Moffatt), June (Lorne Brant) and Dean (Anna Stoughton) plus 9 nieces & nephews. Proud Grandfather to 12 Grandchildren, 13 Great-Grandchildren and 1 Great-Great Grandchild. Loved Poppa to 5 Grandchildren in Calgary. Chris grew up in Ancaster, Ontario and served as a Town Councillor and a Lieutenant on the Volunteer Fire Department. He worked for many years for Firestone Tire & Rubber Company in Hamilton, Venezuela and Calgary. Later, in Calgary, he worked for Canadian Foremost Company. There will be no service as per Chris' wish. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Kidney Foundation or Salvation Army would be appreciated. Thank you. "Thank you for your stories and sharing our family's history with us. Thank you for loving making lists and passing this trait on to us. Thank you for your kind eyes and warm smile. And for your chuckle. You were such a great listener and loved to hear about our adventures. You were very kind, soft spoken and had a great laugh. Rest peacefully Grampa. You were a great man and we will always keep our memories of you close to our heart."



