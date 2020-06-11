Christopher Donald Maslen
It is with the deepest sorrow our beloved Christopher Donald Maslen passed away in his 69th year on June 8, 2020. Sadly missed by brother Geoffrey (Lynn), sister Olivia McDowell (Bill) and many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers donations to the Hamilton SPCA would be appreciated. Due to mandated public health restrictions, private services have been reserved for designated family members. Friends and relatives are welcome to leave an online message of condolence at www.friscolanti.com Covid be gone


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 11, 2020.
