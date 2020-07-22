Christopher Fry

Passed away peacefully at age 45 while surrounded by loved ones at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Chris fought a valiant fight against cancer with dignity and grace, and will always be remembered for his warm smile, incredible sense of humor, and kind, caring heart. Beloved husband of Dinaz Naigamwalla and loving father of Ava and Zara. Cherished son of George and the late Eileen (nee Finlay). Dear brother of Neil (Rayna) and Stephen (Darren). Son-in-law of Joyce Naigamwalla and remembered fondly by his brother-in-law Darius. Chris will be missed by countless others whose lives he touched, including his niece Rebecca, nephews Cyrus and Kai, extended family in Northern Ireland and friends. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Friday, July 24 from 3 - 8 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com
or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church (2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville) and interment will be at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who are inclined, memorial donations to Food Banks Canada, Oakville Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice
would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com