Christopher Fry
Passed away peacefully at age 45 while surrounded by loved ones at the Oakville Trafalgar Memorial Hospital. Chris fought a valiant fight against cancer with dignity and grace, and will always be remembered for his warm smile, incredible sense of humor, and kind, caring heart. Beloved husband of Dinaz Naigamwalla and loving father of Ava and Zara. Cherished son of George and the late Eileen (nee Finlay). Dear brother of Neil (Rayna) and Stephen (Darren). Son-in-law of Joyce Naigamwalla and remembered fondly by his brother-in-law Darius. Chris will be missed by countless others whose lives he touched, including his niece Rebecca, nephews Cyrus and Kai, extended family in Northern Ireland and friends. Visitation will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stop light north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Friday, July 24 from 3 - 8 p.m. In accordance with provincial regulations, there is a limit to the number of visitors who may attend at one time. Please RSVP by visiting the online obituary at www.smithsfh.com or by calling the funeral home between 9 a.m.-5 p.m. All visitors are asked to wear a face mask and are to remain in their cars until their allotted time. Private Memorial Mass will be celebrated at St. Dominic Roman Catholic Church (2415 Rebecca Street, Oakville) and interment will be at Burlington Memorial Gardens. For those who are inclined, memorial donations to Food Banks Canada, Oakville Hospital Foundation or a charity of your choice would be appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jul. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
24
Visitation
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Smith's Funeral Homes
Funeral services provided by
Smith's Funeral Homes
1167 Guelph Line
Burlington, ON L7P 2S7
(905) 632-3333
Memories & Condolences
July 23, 2020
Our deepest condolences to all of the family.
Margaret and John Mooney
Friend
July 23, 2020
Chris was a wonderful student who I had the pleasure to teach at Canadian Martyrs School. He had a good sense of humour and a willing smile. I know he will be missed by his family and friends. God bless you Chris.
Janet Carter Wright
July 22, 2020
Dinaz, I am so sorry for your loss. Deepest condolences to you and your family.
Dana Greves
Coworker
July 22, 2020
I will always remember your laugh. Always. I am going to forever hold the last time we saw each other so close to my heart, seeing pictures of your family, hearing you laugh, seeing that smile, basking in you.
My greatest condolences to your family.
So much love.
Chrissy DeGregorio
Friend
July 22, 2020
Chris, what an amazing person you were! You touched so many hearts with your joyful soul. Thanks for the laughs and our talks. I’ll miss you so much. You were an incredible person and wonderful friend.
RIP
Gabriella Mascioli
xo
Gabriella Mascioli
Coworker
