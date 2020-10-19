1/1
Christopher John Burgess
It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Christopher John Burgess, October 16, 2020, in his 87th year. Chris is missed by his loving wife of 63 years, Alma (Jones) Burgess, son, Glenn Burgess (Heidi), daughter, Lori Burgess-Rossi (Mark) and his beloved grandchildren, Nadine and Brad Burgess, and Chloe Rossi. Chris will also be missed by his sister, Jane Fletcher (Dennis) and Burgess family in England. He was loved and cherished by all of the extended Jones family. Chris had immigrated to Canada from England in 1956 and started Skyway Lawn Equipment Limited in 1966, with Alma by his side. Chris was extremely proud when his son Glenn took over the family business and continued his legacy. His daughter Lori has made Chris’ twilight years so comfortable, enabling Chris to be exactly where he wanted to be, among his family. The family is grateful for the kindness of the caregivers that have spent time with Chris. Chris was a sharp businessman but had a soft spot for his treasured grandchildren, he loved them dearly. Chris was deeply respected by the employees at Skyway Lawn Equipment, and the many customers that have passed through the doors in the last 54 years. Chris was a mentor to many in the golf and turf industry. His no nonsense approach will be fondly remembered. Arrangements are entrusted to DONALD V. BROWN FUNERAL HOME, Stoney Creek, 905-662-2948. Cremation has taken place with a private family service. In lieu of flowers a donation can be made to the United Way Niagara, www.unitedwayniagara.org or The Niagara Health Foundation www.niagarahealthfoundation.com

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 19, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
