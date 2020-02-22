|
|
It is with great sadness that we announce the sudden passing of Christopher after a valiant three week struggle for life in the ICU at St. Joseph's Hospital in Hamilton. The family is grateful for all the skill and care of the intensive care staff. Christopher was predeceased by his wives, Jayne Wingrove and Cynthia Ann Pinch. He was a loving and devoted father to two children, Benjamin (11) and Jacob (8). He is survived by his sister Laura Fulton (Sean Rodman), his brother-in-law Kevin Pinch (Ann), and his loving parents William and Mary Elizabeth Fulton. Christopher was a respected Instructional Computing Specialist in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at McMaster University. He had a sharp intellectual mind and was a keen mathematician and scientist. He enjoyed sharing these interests with his sons. He was a graduate of Queens University with an Honours Degree in Astrophysics, as well as a Degree in Geological Engineering. He complemented these studies with a Diploma in Computer Systems from Mohawk College. He had many hobbies, including fishing, camping, aquariums and complex board games. There will be a memorial service on Saturday, March 28th at 1:30 p.m. at the First Unitarian Church of Hamilton, 170 Dundurn Street South. Donations to a would be appreciated. Condolences, memories and photos may be left at www.circleoflifecbc.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 22, 2020