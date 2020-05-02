It is with deep sadness we announce the sudden passing of our mother on April 28th, in her 63rd year, loving mother of Craig (Sarah) Laufman, Mitch (Sue) Laufman. Sister to Donna (John) Goodey, Leanne Crane, sister in-law to Craig Leblanc. Loving Nana to Chelsea (Vince) Gratta, Dylan, Abigail, Lucas, Logan Laufman. Loving aunt to her nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her parents Leo and Anna Hudecki, sister Betty Leblanc, brother Danny Hudecki. Cindy will be sadly missed by all of her family and friends. Forever in our hearts we love you Ma! Celebration of life to take place at a later date when we can all be together to celebrate her life. For contact of celebration of life please email: mitchelaufman@gmail.com craiglaufman@gmail.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store