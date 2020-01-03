|
Went to be with her Lord on Wednesday, January 1, 2020, in her 95th year. Beloved wife of the late Percy. She was a loving and caring mother to Adele Rayment, Marie and Don Wettlaufer, Tom and Carol, Bill and Catherine. Predeceased by her son-inlaw Dave Rayment. She was the cherished Grandma of Phil, Janine, Leslie, Ryan, Corey, Lauren, Paul, Ben, Maya, Emma, Megan, Dan, Mike, Holly, Claire, Eric, Gillian and dear Great Grandma to her 20 greatgrandchildren. Loving sister of Wilma Campbell (John). Predeceased by brothers William and Jack and her sister Gladys Moore. Claire was a life-long member of The Salvation Army. Funeral Service will be held at the Salvation Army Mountain Citadel, 835 Stone Church Rd. East, Hamilton on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 2 p.m. with visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Private interment to take place. In Claire's memory, donations to The Salvation Army Mountain Citadel or Alzheimer's Society would be appreciated. Online condolences may be sent at www.donaldvbrown.ca