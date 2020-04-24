Home

Claire Janet Eatock

Claire Janet Eatock (born Claire Janet Fisher, December 22, 1918) passed away peacefully at Macassa Lodge on Wednesday, April 22, 2020, in her 102nd year. She was born in Hamilton, the daughter of the late Harry and Isabella Fisher. She was educated at Delta Collegiate and Hamilton High School of Commerce. Following her schooling, she worked as an analyst in accounting at the Canadian Westinghouse Company. In 1952, she married the late Alan Eatock, and became a loving wife, mother and homemaker. Her interests included music, sewing and travel, and she was a member of St. John United Church. She is survived by her two sons, Robert and Colin Eatock, her sister Doris Burns and her brother Russell Fisher. The family wishes to thank the staff of Macassa Lodge who cared for her in her final years. Funeral arrangements have been made at Cresmount Funeral Home. An interment service will be held at a future date at White Chapel Memorial Gardens.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Apr. 24, 2020
