1938-2020 It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our much loved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother on May 18th, 2020 at the age of 81. Beloved spouse of the late Marius Larocque, devoted mother of Suzanne (Lino) Crosta, Hélène (Richard) Engel, Jacques (Chantale) Larocque and Guylaine (late Keven) Nikkel, she is also cherished by her grandchildren, Daniel Crosta, Steven, Christopher, Michael, Justin and Rochelle LaCombe, Natasha and Cynthia Larocque, Andrew and Candace Nikkel as well as her cluster of great-grandchildren. Survived by her brothers and sisters, Jacques, André, Lise, Jean, Pauline, Lucie (late Gérald Lemire), Ghislaine and Ginette Tassé; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Marie-Paule, Yvon, Simon, Céline, Denis, Jean-Marie and Michel; brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, along with their spouses, partners and children, she is predeceased by Philip and Amanda Crosta, Marcel and Michelle Tassé, Hélène Roux, and by Gabriel, André, Fernand, Armand and Louise Larocque. Claire's deep love and caring for her family were unwavering as was her faith in God. She would spend countless hours sitting by the window reciting her rosary, and praying for the welfare of others. She was thankful for the little things, a smile, a song, a dance, a beautiful picture, a thoughtful card. These sweet little nothings sustained her in difficult times. She was true to herself, humble, always defended the underdog, and was fiercely independent and proud to the very end. Mother, you will always be with us, even if we can't see or hear you, you are a part of us. Due to mandated public health restrictions, a private service has been reserved for designated family members at Gate of Heaven Catholic Cemetery in Burlington, Ontario. If desired, as expressions of sympathy, donations in memory of Claire can be sent to the Église Notre-Dame du Perpétuel Secours (132 Blake St., Hamilton, ON L8M 2S6) and would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Online condolences may be left at www.friscolanti.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 21, 2020.