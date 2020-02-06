Home

Donald V. Brown Funeral Home Ltd.
36 Lake Avenue Drive
Stoney Creek, ON L8G 3N3
905-662-2948
Clara Alice McBride Obituary
We are heartbroken to announce the peaceful passing of our beloved wife and mother, Clara (nee Cooper) on February 2nd in her 94th year. She is survived by her loving husband of 73 years John and children David (Danielle), their children Jamie (Jung Ha), Anna (Kevin), Katie (Chris); Carol Legare (late Gerry) and their children Gerry (Jennifer), Jennifer (Blair), late Allison, John (Jennifer); John (Bea) and their children Mollie (Andrew), Meghan (Scott), John (Lena), and 15 great-grandchildren. Clara was a loving mother and grandmother taking much enjoyment from all her family. She is survived by her sister-in-law Madeleine Fothergill and many nieces and nephews. Predeceased by her sisters Olive, Grace and Dorothy, her sisters-in-law Annie, Margaret, Jean, Betty and her brother-in-law Alex. Clara was a long-time member of the Anglican Church of St. Mary's and Church of the Nativity. Special thanks to the staff of 8 West at Hamilton General Hospital. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Church of the Nativity, 1831 King St. E., Hamilton, L8K 1V8. At Clara's request cremation and a family service have taken place. Notes of sympathy and condolence may be left at www.donaldvbrown.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 6, 2020
