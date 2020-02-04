|
|
Passed away at St. Joseph's Hospital surrounded by her loving family. Dear mother of Elizabeth (Stephen), Clara, John, Patricia, Deborah, Harold (Cheryl), Steven (Gail) and Edward (Roseanne). Dear sister of Katie and Irene. Predeceased by sisters Annie, Helen, Julie, Beth and Barb. Proud grandmother of 18 grandchildren and 17 great-grandchildren. Fondly remembered by in-laws, nephews, nieces and friends. Visitation will be held at L.G. WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 151 Ottawa Street North (905-544-1147), on Thursday, February 6 from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m., and Friday, February 7 from 11 a.m.-12 p.m. A service in the chapel will follow at 12 noon.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 4, 2020