Passed away at Deer Park Villa, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Chadwick (1992). Loved mother of Jim Chadwick (June), the late Thomas Chadwick (1992) and the late Beverley Schneider (2018)(Erwin). Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Missed also by two sisters and two brothers. Predeceased by six sisters and three brothers. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Deer Park 2nd Floor for their compassion while caring for Clara. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date with burial at St. Luke's Anglican Church Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Grimsby would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.