Clara Edna Chadwick
1918 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clara's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Passed away at Deer Park Villa, on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, in her 103rd year. Beloved wife of the late Alfred Chadwick (1992). Loved mother of Jim Chadwick (June), the late Thomas Chadwick (1992) and the late Beverley Schneider (2018)(Erwin). Cherished grandmother of seven grandchildren, twelve great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren. Missed also by two sisters and two brothers. Predeceased by six sisters and three brothers. The family wishes to thank the caregivers at Deer Park 2nd Floor for their compassion while caring for Clara. As per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a private family service will take place at a later date with burial at St. Luke's Anglican Church Cemetery in Burlington. If desired, memorial contributions to St. Andrew's Anglican Church in Grimsby would be sincerely appreciated by the family. Arrangements entrusted to STONEHOUSE-WHITCOMB FUNERAL HOME, GRIMSBY, 905-945-2755. www.smithsfh.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Jun. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Stonehouse Whitcomb Funeral Home
11 Mountain Street
Grimsby, ON L3M 3J7
(905) 945-2755
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved