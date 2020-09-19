Clara LIVIERO

It is with great sadness that we announce the peaceful passing of Clara on September 17, 2020 in her 97th year. Loving mother to Elvira Hunter (Jim) and Jorge Liviero (Karen). Cherished Nonna to Alex (Jennifer), Andrew (Andrea), Jennifer (Cody), Jordan (Danielle), Cassie, Zachary, Daisy, Brittany, Nicholas, Anna, Tayte, Damian and Kyran and Bisnonna to Haimish, Henry, Claire, Charlotte, Rose, Sophie and Elizabeth. Dear Zia to Flori and Angelo and their families. Due to government restrictions, a private memorial service will take place and guests are welcome to view the service via Live Stream. If desired, donations to the Ontario Federation for Cerebral Palsy (OFCP) would be greatly appreciated by her family. For further information, please visit www.cresmountfennellchapel.com