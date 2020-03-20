Home

Clara Mary PAUL

Clara Mary PAUL Obituary
In Loving Memory Clara (Clare) Paul passed away peacefully at the age of 91 in Mississauga on March 13, 2020. Born and raised in Hamilton, Clare married and moved to Toronto in 1952 and finally to Mississauga in 1967, where she was active and much loved in her community. She was predeceased by mother and father, Mary and Carmen Di Renzo, husband Joseph, siblings Palma (Drake), Nellie (Hertsch), Lora, Anthony and Frances (Fournier). She will be greatly missed by her children Patricia, Michael (Penelope), Lori (Gary) and Joseph (Vicki), as well as grandchildren Matthew (Emily), Robert (Nicole), Sarah, Nicky (Dan), Ashley (Craig), Michael (Monica), Jeffrey (Katy) and Christina and great-grandchildren Max, Freya, Avery, Alex, Maverick and Aiden, as well as by her many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. In light of the current emergency situation, a Funeral Mass and Celebration of Life will be held at St. Dominic's Church, Mississauga, at a future date. For more about Clare visit her memorial web page at www.ecofuneral.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 20, 2020
