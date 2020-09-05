It is with deep sadness that the family of Clare Anne MacDonald of Ancaster Ontario announces her passing on Friday September 4, 2020 at the age of 89. She will be sadly missed by her daughter Denise, son-in-law Joe and grandchildren Dan and Michelle. She will also be missed by her nieces and nephews and friends from Ancaster. There will be a graveside gathering on Tuesday September 8th , 2020 at 1 p.m. at Mount Hamilton Cemetery for close family and friends.



