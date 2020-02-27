|
It is with a broken heart that we announce the passing of Clarence George Abdallah on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at the age of 91. Beloved husband of Ruby Abdallah for 70 years. Loving father of Kevin (Joan), Shelly (Mike), Keith, and Cindy (Ron). Cherished Papa of Amy (Dan), Jessica, Samantha, Tanya (Calvin), Melissa (Lester), Maddison, Mathew (Anne-Marie) Christian (Melanie), Olivier, Carolyne, Sabrina (Mat), Ashley (Edin) and Meagan (David). Greatpapa of Riley, Connor, Ben, Carter, Kate, Samuel, Avery, Hudson, Keegan, Logan, Dean, and Bennett. Loving brother of Fred and Stan. Papa will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. A Celebration of Papa's life will be held at SMITH'S FUNERAL HOME, 1167 Guelph Line (one stoplight north of QEW), BURLINGTON (905-632-3333) on Saturday, March 7, 2020 from 12 - 1 p.m. with a brief Service at 1 p.m. and Reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, if you wish, you can make a memorial contribution to the Heart and Stroke Foundation or Alzheimer's Society. www.smithsfh.com
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 27, 2020