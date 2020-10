Or Copy this URL to Share

Passed away on April 28, 2020, in her 92nd year. Predeceased by husband Wesley (1979); parents Fred and Myrtle; and siblings Roy, Fred, Donald and Pauline. At Claribel's request, there was no visitation or funeral service. Cremation has taken place. Interment in Hamilton Cemetery, Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at 11:30 a.m.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store