Clare, a very special lady with a generous heart full of love for her family and friends, passed away peacefully on January 29, 2020 at the wonderful age of 102. Born in London, Ontario and lived most of her life in Ancaster. Predeceased by her loving husband and best friend Averay Joseph (Joe) of 56 years. Cherished Mom and mom-in-law to Louise (Larry) Sidorkewicz and Leslie Portsmouth (Peter Clarke). Adored grandmother of John (Lisa) Sidorkewicz, Leanne Sidorkewicz (Blair Foster), Cathie Sidorkewicz, Christopher (Michelle) Clarke, Bradley (Robyn) Evans-Clarke. Proud great-grandmother of Elle and Ronan Sidorkewicz, William, Joelle and Benjamin Sidorkewicz, Joshua, Connor and Tyler Sidorkewicz Foster, Mackenzie Clarke, Greta and Marshall Evans-Clarke. Predeceased by her dear sister Peggy Risler, she'll be fondly remembered by her nephews Tony (Diane), Keith, Kerry and their families. She looked forward to spending time with her good friends at her retirement home playing Bingo, Scrabble, Euchre and especially Horse Racing. Clare will be greatly missed but the memory of her wisdom along with her wonderful sense of humour and playful spirit will stay in our hearts forever. Special thanks to Parry Lawrence and all the Staff at Chartwell Deerview Crossing Retirement Home for their kindness and generous support. Also thank you to Dr Helene Boutin who has been a long time friend as well as family physician. Many thanks to the St. Elizabeth PSWs, the VON and the homecare program. At Clare's request there will be no funeral service. A family celebration will be held at a later date. She will be laid to rest together with Joe at White Chapel Memorial Gardens. Anyone wishing to make a memorial donation can do so to the . Online condolences available at www.dbancaster.ca
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Feb. 1, 2020