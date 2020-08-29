1/1
Clarke Russell PEGG
My heart is broken and tears continue to flow announcing Clarke Russell Pegg of Dundas, Ontario, the love of my life in his 74th year, passed away Friday morning, August 21, 2020 at home with his wife by his side after a challenging battle with cancer. Born in Hamilton, Ontario and grew up in Ancaster. Predeceased by parents Jean (Norsworthy) and Russell (Rusty) Pegg. He will be deeply missed by his wife and life partner, of over 36 years, Susan Pegg (Smith) and (fur-babies) Gracie and Katey. He will be lovingly remembered by his sisters Lana Costigan (Jack) of Port Dover and Lee Marcucci (John) of Mississauga and family. Thank you for the love and support to our very dear friends, especially during these last months. Thank you to the doctors, nurses and his team of health care providers over this past year, starting with family physicians, Dr. Goebel and Dr. Boutin; Dr. Hotte at the Juravinski Cancer Centre, and Dr. Shayegan at St. Joseph's for their valliant efforts. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Juravinski Cancer Centre, St. Joseph's Hospital Hamilton - Urology Dept. or Hamilton/Burlington SPCA. Cremation has taken place. Due to COVID restrictions, a private Service of Remembrance will take place at a future date. Please sign Clarke's online Book of Condolences at www.turnerfamilyfuneralhome.ca


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 29, 2020.
