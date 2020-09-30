1/1
1933-07-11 - 2020-09-14
With heavy hearts we sadly announce the passing of Claudette Coombs (Bedard), on September 14, 2020 in her 87th year. Pre-deceased by husband Claude Coombs and son Hayward Coombs. She is survived by her children Rick (Lori), Leonard (Judy), Colette (Rob) and Allan (Lora), as well as her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was born July 11, 1933 to Renee and Antoinette Bedard in St. Roch, Quebec. She was the oldest child, and had 5 siblings: Jeanette, Paul, Lawrence, Georgette and Paulette. She met her husband Claude in St. Catharines, Ontario and were married on May 3, 1952. They lived most of their lives in Hamilton, Ontario and were well known in the Glendale Avenue neighbourhood, along with the Trabucco, Verardo, and Moulaison families. There are many with fond memories of being at the Coombs' house in the summer for the corn roast, water fights and street parties. Claudette loved travelling to Arizona yearly with Claude, playing musical instruments (especially the spoons) and mysteriously never lost at cards. She never turned down an opportunity to go to the bingo hall or the casino, and often enjoyed sitting at the slot machines for hours on end while Claude patiently waited to go home to his favourite chair and a few brown pops. Every summer she would load her 5 children into the car and take them to Fantasy Island, a trip they always looked forward to. She was married to Claude for 55 years before his passing in 2007, and while we mourn her loss, we are appreciative that they are together again. Cremation has taken place and there will be a small private family gathering. Thank you to all the staff at Ridgeview Long Term Care and to all who sent flowers, food and cards. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the Advocacy Centre for the Elderly in her honour (https://www.canadahelps.org/en/charities/id/1181/).

Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Sep. 30, 2020.
