It is with great sadness that the brothers and sisters of Claudio D'Alessio announce his sudden passing on Monday June 29, 2020. Words cannot express the sorrow that we feel. Claudio was loved by everybody. He was a kind, gentle man with a heart of gold and a love for theatre. He enjoyed the simple things in life and was devoted to his family, relatives and friends, and was particularly close to his nieces and nephews. Beloved son of the late Giovanni and Pierina D'Alessio; beloved brother and brother-in-law of Lucy and Rodolfo Santivanez, Rose and Paul Allison, Filomena and Enzo Miracoli, Vince and Tracey D'Alessio, Serge and Lis D'Alessio, and Gianpiero and Karen D'Alessio; beloved uncle of David, Angela, Jessica, Cristina, Erica, James, Maya, Anna, Jeffrey, Emily, Giovanni and Allan; beloved great uncle of Ariana, Sophia, Thiago, Charles, Maxima, Thalia, Avery, Luca and Vincenzo. Claudio's extended family will receive friends at FRISCOLANTI FUNERAL CHAPEL, 43 Barton St. East, on Friday July 3, from 5 - 7 p.m. Physical distancing and wearing of a mask will be mandatory for all guests. Due to capacity restrictions, you may be required to wait before entering the funeral home. A Funeral Mass will be offered at 11a.m. on Saturday July 4, 2020, at St. Margaret Mary Church, 20 Idlewood Ave. The same restrictions will apply at church. Guests will be required to meet at the church on the morning of the Funeral Mass, as the funeral home will be reserved for designated family members only. Entombment will happen at a later date along with a celebration of life. Claudio was taken away from us far too soon. He will be truly missed by his family, numerous aunts and uncles, relatives and friends, and will always be remembered.