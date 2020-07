We would like to thank you for the kindness and sympathy shown to us through cards, phone calls, messages, flowers, donations, visits and food after the passing of our dear brother Claudio D'Alessio. We also want to thank Friscolanti Funeral Chapel and Father Arpee Nicolas Urquico from St. Margaret Mary Church for conducting excellent services. With much appreciation, the brothers and sisters of Claudio D'Alessio.



