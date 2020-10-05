1/1
Claus SCHONFELD
Finally succumbed to the ravages of Alzheimer Disease at the Village of Tansley Woods in Burlington on Saturday, October 3, 2020 at the age of 95. Loving and devoted husband of 72 years to Christa Schonfeld (nee Matzel). Father of Sybille Redmond. Proud grandfather of Monica and Ashley and their families. Claus will also be fondly remembered by the extended Schonfeld and Matzel families both in Canada and Germany, as well as numerous friends and neighbours. Special thank you to the doctors, nurses and support staff of the Brant Neighbourhood at Tansley Woods who provided exceptional care, compassion and comfort for which we are eternally grateful. Private Cremation has taken place and no formal services will be held. As an expression of sympathy and in lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Claus to your choice of bursary fund though McMaster University would be sincerely appreciated by the family. www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Oct. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
