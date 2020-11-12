It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our patriarch, father, grandfather, brother and uncle on Tuesday, November 3. In his 96th year, he was finally reunited with his wife and son in heaven. Clemente was the husband of Redenta for 64 years, father to George and the late John and loving grandfather to Andrew and Sophia. Like a father figure, Clemente was the brother-in-law to Annamaria (the late Tarcisio); as well as a grandfather figure to his nieces and nephew, Nada (Kevin), Lisa (Paul), and Marco. Predeceased by his parents Luigi and Caterina, as well as, his sisters Bruna (the late Giuseppe), Agnese (Antonio) and brother Giuseppe (Rosetta) in Italy. He will be greatly missed by many friends and family in Canada and Italy, especially his siblings, Maria (the late Alfredo), Antonio (Agnese), Bruno (Elena), Anna (the late Adriano). Clemente was born in Malo, Italy in 1924 and immigrated to Canada in 1956. He was a man of many skills and trades and worked as a telegrapher in the Italian army, and a gas fitter and welder for many years in Canada. He worked hard to support his family. He deeply believed in honour, education, working hard and had very high standards. Clemente was a great storyteller and enjoyed the company of many family and friends. He will be remembered for telling a good joke, playing cards, and reminiscing about days gone by over a homecooked meal. A thank you to the Chelsey Park nursing home for their great care. A Funeral Mass will be held on Saturday, November 14 at 10:30 a.m. at St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church, 2016 Blairholm Avenue (at Brant Street), in Burlington. Interment to follow at Holy Sepulchre Cemetery for immediate family only due to COVID restrictions. Messages of condolence may be left at www.londoncremation.com