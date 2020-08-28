1/1
Clendon Alexander Kerr
It is with profound sadness that the family of Clendon Alexander Kerr (born July 19, 1939) announces his passing on Saturday, August 22nd at the age of 81 years. Clen was a kind-hearted soul that brought much laughter and happiness to those around him. He will be deeply missed but always with us, deep within our hearts. Clen will be lovingly remembered by his children, Deby and Greg, his siblings Bill and Kevin. Clen will also be dearly remembered by his grandson Zack and Reanne, his daughter-in law Beata, his friends at Sackville and Rosedale Senior Centers, the Brant County SPCA and the entire Kerr, Fletcher and Gent clans. Please join us in a celebration of his life from 1:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday, August 30th at P.X. Dermody Funeral Home in Hamilton (796 Upper Gage Ave.). A Funeral Service in memory of Clen will be held on the same day at 3:00 pm. During these trying times of Covid-19, many may be unable to attend; masks will be required within the funeral home for those who come to pay their respects with 40 persons permitted. If you wish to make a donation to the McMaster Children's Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital or the Brant County SPCA in memory of Clen, please visit the P.X. Dermody Funeral Home at www.dermodys.com dedicated to Clen.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Aug. 28, 2020.
