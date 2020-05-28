Cliff BARNEY
Temporarily gone from our lives, is a man who had a great zest for living. This picture was taken during happier times. It tells a story that spans over half a century. Cliff Barney passed away peacefully in the late afternoon of Monday, May 25, 2020 and leaves behind his wife Muriel (Brownlee), his three daughters; Debbie, Brenda and Lisa, his sons-in-law Mike Oreskovic and Erick van den Akker, as well as his five grandchildren of whom he was so proud; Michelle Oreskovic, James Attridge, Christopher Oreskovic, and Taylor and Brooke van den Akker. Cliff was born and raised in Northern Ontario, into a large family. His parents were Edmund and Sylvia Barney. His siblings were John, Arnold, Gordon, Ruby, Vernon, Elmer, and Harvey. He held one sister-in-law to the highest regard; Barbara, who always went the extra mile, and was an absolute champion of the family. Cliff's working career encompassed years as an operator of heavy equipment in the pipeline and construction industry. He finally found his niche when he was hired to do pipeline ditch excavation. For years, he was ditch foreman for Premier Pipelines, where he happily travelled from one side of Canada to the other, doing what he loved best. During his retirement years, we found the time to do road trips to Arizona from many different angles, and the time to adore and enjoy family, especially the grandchildren, who were the center of our Universe. Left behind him is one fine, card-playing, pipeline buddy, that he would like to leave a special goodbye to - Larry Baker of Waterdown. After the pandemic has passed, a celebration of Cliff's life will be held in Burlington. Condolences may be made at www.smithsfh.com


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
