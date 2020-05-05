Clifford "Cliff" ARNOLD
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Clifford's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
It is with great sadness that the Arnold family announces the peaceful passing of Cliff on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband to the late Madeline (2017). Cherished Dad of Ken Arnold, Nancy (Frank) White, Linda (Walt) Taylor and Beth (Dave) Deering. Proud Grandpa of 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Cliff will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A special thanks to the staff at Henley Place for their care and compassion. A private family burial to take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery, London with funeral services at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the London Humane Society. Online condolences www.forestlawnmemorial.ca

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved