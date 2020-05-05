It is with great sadness that the Arnold family announces the peaceful passing of Cliff on Friday, May 1, 2020 in his 95th year. Beloved husband to the late Madeline (2017). Cherished Dad of Ken Arnold, Nancy (Frank) White, Linda (Walt) Taylor and Beth (Dave) Deering. Proud Grandpa of 11 grandchildren, 20 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren. Cliff will be sadly missed by his nieces, nephews and many friends. A special thanks to the staff at Henley Place for their care and compassion. A private family burial to take place in Forest Lawn Cemetery, London with funeral services at a later date. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Alzheimer Society or to the London Humane Society. Online condolences www.forestlawnmemorial.ca
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 5, 2020.