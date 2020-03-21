Home

Markey-Dermody Funeral Home
1774 King Street East
Hamilton, ON L8K1V7
(905) 547-1121
Passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 18, 2020 in his 100th year. Predeceased by the love of his life and best friend of 49 years, Bertha. Cherished father of Thora, and the late Gail Davies (the late Max). Loving grandfather of Stephen, Sherry Pratt (Bill) and the late Brian. Proud Great-grandfather of Addison. Cliff will be fondly remembered by Lex. Uncle of Keith, Karen, Donna, Cindy, and Neil. The family wishes to thank Agata for her love, compassion and care and dear friends Rick and Cheryl for their loving friendship. A private graveside service will be held. If desired, in lieu of flowers, donations to a would be appreciated.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on Mar. 21, 2020
