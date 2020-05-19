It is with a heavy hearts we announce the passing of Clifford Vincent James Michael Grice. Clifford had a big heart, a warm smile and always had something to laugh about. He was devoted to his family. Cliff was a kind, loving, caring and accepting father, a stand-up Hamiltonian through and through and a loyal employee of Dofasco since 1989. Cliff is survived by his two daughters Rebecca and Nicole, his four brothers, his ex-wife and a large community of family and friends who will truly miss him. Online memories and condolences can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca or call for further details at 289-689-2832.
Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.