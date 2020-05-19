Clifford GRICE
1959-06-19 - 2020-05-10
It is with a heavy hearts we announce the passing of Clifford Vincent James Michael Grice. Clifford had a big heart, a warm smile and always had something to laugh about. He was devoted to his family. Cliff was a kind, loving, caring and accepting father, a stand-up Hamiltonian through and through and a loyal employee of Dofasco since 1989. Cliff is survived by his two daughters Rebecca and Nicole, his four brothers, his ex-wife and a large community of family and friends who will truly miss him. Online memories and condolences can be shared through www.lgwallace.ca or call for further details at 289-689-2832.


Published in The Hamilton Spectator on May 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
