It is with a heavy heart the Woodhead family announces the death of Cliff who passed away 1 May 2020 in his 100th year. Cliff was born in Blackpool, England and served with the RAF during the Second World War. Cliff was an aircraft technician and worked with a night fighter squadron of Mosquitoes during the war as well as being deployed to Egypt. Cliff had the honour of working on Canada's Avro Arrow project in the late fifties with Orenda engines and stated that it was the best part of his career and the worst day of his life when it was cancelled. He is survived by his youngest son Philip, Daughter-in-law Kim, Granddaughter's Katelynn, Lauren, Nicki and Grandson's Cody, Matthew and David as well as several great grandchildren. Cliff was predeceased by his oldest son Robert (2009) and his loving wife Kathleen (2015). The family would like to thank the staff at the Clarion Nursing Home for the care and attention they gave Cliff in his final years. Due to the ongoing pandemic, a funeral service will not be held, as would have been his wish.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store