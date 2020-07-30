If you asked people who met him who Clive Freestone was, they might all say something different. Some might say he was the handsome man with the English accent, twinkly blue eyes and a cheeky smile. Some would say he was hardworking, reliable and responsible. Others still would say he was a man who had suffered great loss in his life, but continued on and tried to do the best he could for his family. Dad was all of those things. Born in Nottingham, England in 1936 to Doris and Jack Freestone, Clive was the third of four children; Pearl, Alma, Clive and Geoff. He loved trains, football and fishing; playing every available weekend Saturday and Sunday, rain or shine. He fished every chance he got, often taking the family for picnics by a river. He loved pictures and films featuring the great British steam trains he worked on as a young man. As a long haul truck driver for many years, he saw much of Europe and North America. Clive married in 1962 to Doreen Rita Wibberley at St. Leonards Church in Wollaton. They had two children; Jacqueline and Simon. He also has two grandchildren he loved very much; Brooke-Lynn and Jake. He lost Doreen to cancer in 1990, and Simon in a motorcycle accident in 1997, and is survived by daughter Jacqueline, brother Geoff and his wife Elaine, and sister Alma. Dad has parked at the last truck stop. I hope the gravy and mashed potatoes are excellent. Rest in Peace.



