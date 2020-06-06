Born in Dublin, Ireland on May 2, 1957, died at his home, surrounded by his family, in Dundas, Ontario on June 3, 2020. Beloved by his wife, Gill, children, Ben (Kristen), Chloe (David) and Rebecca, granddaughter Sidney, brothers, Anthony (Mary), Christopher (Nuala), Graham (Geraldine), sisters Wendy and Nicola (Mark), and many nieces and nephews. Also loved by his in-laws, many friends and colleagues. Clive studied medicine at Trinity College Dublin, graduating in 1980. He came to McMaster in 1985 to further his training and never left. He was a Professor of Medicine at McMaster where he had a successful research career and clinical practice. He was also deeply involved in mentorship and was Director of the Clinical Investigator Program for many years. He loved his work which he pursued with dedication and great attention to detail. But for Clive, family came first. He was a loving and supportive husband and a warm and comforting father and grand-father. He was always available to help sort out a problem or provide words of wisdom and support. He was a funny, optimistic, humble, gentle man. He enjoyed a glass of wine, banter with family and friends, hiking, conceiving quirky repairs in his basement workshop, being by the water, sunsets, music and dancing. A celebration of Clive's life will take place when public health regulations permit. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juravinski Cancer Centre Foundation.